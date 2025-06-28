The MoonDogs Drop the Series Against the Border Cats

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs were swept by the Border Cats, losing 13-6.

Tonight's starting pitcher was Caleb Koskie (Indiana University). Koskie pitched for a total of 3.2 innings. Throughout his outing, he would face 22 batters and have 4 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs would score first in the top of the first inning. Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would hit an RBI single, driving in Josey Williamson (University of Alabama).

The Border Cats responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the first. They would not let up from there as they would also score in the fourth, fifth, and eighth innings. They would have a total of 13 runs scored.

Nic Peterson (UC Santa Barbara) was the first reliever out of the bullpen. Peterson would pitch for 1.1 innings, with 2 strikeouts through 10 batters.

Our last arm tonight was Tyler Vargas (Sac City). Vargas would have 3.0 innings of work on the mound, facing 16 batters, and striking out 3.

The MoonDogs would put up 3 more runs between the seventh and eighth innings. Williamson would walk in a run in the top of the seventh. Then Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) would hit a 2-RBI double, scoring Brandon Vlcko (Minnesota State University, Mankato) and Williamson.

The MoonDogs will head to Willmar to play a double-header tomorrow night, starting at 5:05.







