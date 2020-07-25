MoonDogs Cruise in and out of Rochester for Fifth Straight Win SaturdayÃÂ

July 25, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Rochester, Minn. - Offense came early and often for the visiting Mankato MoonDogs who headed east on Hwy. 14 to take on the Rochester Honkers Saturday. Behind six unanswered runs, The Dogs held on for a 6-3 win in game two of the weekend series.

Jake ThompsonÂ provided the MoonDogs first spurt of offense Saturday with a first-inning, two-run home run. Also scoring on Thompson's third round tripper of the summer wasÂ Dylan Phillips.

Two more runs crossed for the MoonDogs in the second on aÂ Zach KokoskaÂ single to right.Â Alex HernandezÂ andÂ Michael CurialleÂ scored on the RBI single to make it 4-0.

More insurance came around in the third when Phillips was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it a 5-0 game.

Kokoska logged another RBI single that scored Curialle in the sixth to make it a 6-0 game.

The Honkers scored three unanswered, with a pair in the sixth and another in the seventh, before it was all the sudden done, but it wasn't enough and the Dogs won their fifth straight game, 6-3.

Despite being outhit, 11-9, by the Honkers, the MoonDogs were effective at forcing the Honkers to leave guys on base. In total, the Honkers ended with 12 runners stranded to the MoonDogs six. Each team was efficient in the field with an error going to each side.

MoonDogs starter,Â Shane Gray, earned Saturday's win. He went six complete with two hits and two runs given up in his final inning of work. Gray struck out four and walked a pair in his fifth start of the season.Â Tyler EckbergÂ came in for the ninth and registered his second save of the summer. It was a one hit showing after a misplayed fly ball couldn't be ruled an error and resulted in a Honkers double against. Despite that Eckberg was perfect in his sixth appearance out of the pen.

Chris SteflÂ had the Honkers loss as their starting arm. Stefl pitch 2.1 innings and allowed four hits for five runs (four earned) and two walks.

Tomorrow, the MoonDogs (8-12) are back in town to close out their three-game weekend series with the Honkers (4-12) at 1:05 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.