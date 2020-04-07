MoonDogs Add Four More to Pitching Staff for Upcoming Season

Mankato, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs have announced four new arms for their 2020 roster. Among them are left-handed starter Christian Stelling and lefty reliever Tyler Theriot as well as right-handed bullpen pitcher's Forrest Barnes and Jarret Krzyzanowski.

Christian Stelling - Illinois Springfield

Stelling, a pitcher out of Imperial, Mo., is a transfer student who initially began his college career at Jefferson CC where he struck out 48 batters and allowed just 27 hits in 31.2 innings over two seasons. At Illinois Springfield this season, the southpaw appeared in four games for 17.1 innings of work and surrendered 12 hits while retiring 20 on strikes. He heads to Mankato this summer looking to add depth to the MoonDogs starting rotation.

Forrest Barnes - Missouri State University

A sophomore out of Ozark, Mo., going to Missouri State, Barnes is a right-handed pitcher that will fill another spot in the MoonDogs bullpen come summer. This season, he appeared in eight games for the Bears and pitched 19 frames. Barnes held his opponents to only nine hits, including two extra base hits that were doubles, and five runs. Barnes closed out the short season behind a 3-0 record and 2.37 ERA.

Jarret Krzyzanowski - Nova Southeastern

Krzyzanowski is a right-handed pitcher from Cedar Park, Texas, attending Nova Southeastern. This season, the junior reliever worked 18.1 innings in nine games and allowed nine earned runs. Krzyzanowski retired 21 batters on strikes. He will serve as another bullpen arm for the MoonDogs this summer.

Tyler Theriot - Nicholls State University

Theriot is a sophomore southpaw pitcher from Brusly, La., attending Nicholls State University. This season, Theriot appeared in six games for 29.1 innings of work. He was hit off 24 times for nine earned runs and struck out 23 batters while only surrendering 11 free passes. He finished the season with a 3-2 record and 2.76 ERA. Theriot will add bullpen depth in the form of a left-handed pitcher come summer at The Frank.

The Mankato MoonDogs begin their season on May 26, at Franklin Rogers Park when they square off with the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m.

