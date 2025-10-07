Montreal Teammates Go Head-To-Head: Quiz Blitz

Published on October 7, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot put their knowledge to the test in this Montreal Alouettes edition of Quiz Blitz. Teammates off the field, rivals in the hot seat. Who takes the crown?







