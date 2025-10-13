CFL Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Strikes First with Blocked Punt Touchdown! I CFL

Published on October 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
The Alouettes' Special Teams made an early statement against Ottawa, blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown in the first quarter.

