Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, Evenko and L'Equipe Spectra Launch Fundraising Initiative

May 6, 2020





MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, evenko and L'Ãquipe Spectra have launched the Rise Together initiative, a fundraiser to support frontline healthcare workers and those impacted by COVID-19. The initiative features both sweepstakes in which to participate and auctions on which to bid, all of which will happen online at canadiens.com/risetogether. Proceeds from the sweepstakes and auctions will go to Centraide of Greater Montreal's COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Proceeds will also be used to provide meals, prepared by chefs and restaurant staff at the Bell Centre, to frontline healthcare workers in certain residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD) located in the greater Montreal area.

"We are extremely proud to introduce this initiative, which will benefit members of our community who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said France Margaret Bélanger, Chief Commercial Officer, Groupe CH (Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, evenko and L'Ãquipe Spectra). "Montreal is a cultural hub which has long been united by sports, music, and entertainment. As a leader in the sports and entertainment industry, our organization is working to turn unique experiences and prizes into a way for our community to rally together to combat the effects of COVID-19."

Once-in-a-lifetime sweepstakes and auction prizes

In the first wave of available prizes, the organization is featuring such diverse options as being able to travel on the Canadiens' team charter with the players to an Original Six road game, sitting next to your favourite players in the Canadiens team photo, dropping the puck at a Laval Rocket game, "glamping" overnight on the Bell Centre ice, and experiencing the OSHEAGA festival like an artist behind the scenes. Sweepstakes and auctions will be regularly updated with new prizes and experiences, which can be viewed at canadiens.com/risetogether.

"We are thrilled that our media partners are joining us in this project to offer experiences that are usually out of reach for the most part. I would like to thank Bell Média, TSN, RDS and Cogeco Média (98,5 FM) for jumping in with us", adds France Margaret Bélanger. "We welcome with open arms businesses, artists or athletes who would want to join our initiative and offer unique prizes and experiences to raise funds for the cause."

Participation Rules

Please note that all participants in the sweepstakes and auctions must be 18+ years of age. Winners and their guests, if applicable, are responsible for their travel expenses, to and from the location of the experience, as the case may be.

More information about Centraide of Greater Montreal's COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be found at centraide-mtl.org/en/covid-19/emergency-fund.

