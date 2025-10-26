CFL Montreal Alouettes

Montreal at Winnipeg - Week 21

Published on October 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Montreal Alouettes in Week 21 action of the 2025 CFL season.

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from October 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central