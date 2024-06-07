Montreal at Winnipeg - Week 1
June 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host The Montreal Alouettes in week 1 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Great Victory to Start the Season - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.