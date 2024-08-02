Montreal at Hamilton - Week 9
August 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
In his first career start, Davis Alexander looks to lead the Alouettes to their 6th win of the season.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 2, 2024
- Rick Campbell Issues Statement on Vernon Adams Jr. Injury - B.C. Lions
- On the Quest for a Record on the Road - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- On the Quest for a Record on the Road
- Alouettes Say Thank You to Their Fans
- More Than 300 Youth at the Flag Football Clinic
- Alouettes Sign Two
- Als Looking for Sixth Straight Win