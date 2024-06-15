Montreal at Edmonton - Week 2
June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Montreal head into Edmonton looking to improve their record to 2-0.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2024
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Alouettes Win a Close Game in Edmonton - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes Win a Close Game in Edmonton
- More Than 20,000 Tickets Sold for Alouettes Home Opener
- Alouettes Looking to Take Down Elks in Edmonton
- La Saison de Reggie Stubblefield Est Terminée / Reggie Stubblefield's Season Is Over
- Great Victory to Start the Season