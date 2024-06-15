Sports stats



Montreal Alouettes

Montreal at Edmonton - Week 2

June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


Montreal head into Edmonton looking to improve their record to 2-0.
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central