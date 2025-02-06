Montréal's Marie-Philip Poulin fined $250

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after an automatic review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Montréal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin has been fined $250. The incident reviewed was a major penalty for charging assessed to Poulin at 13:48 of the third period during Sunday's game against the New York Sirens.

During the game, the play was reviewed by the on-ice officials, in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room, and it was determined there would be no game misconduct imposed since the infraction did not result in an injury to the face or head of her opponent, per PWHL Rule 42 - Charging. This is the first major penalty and the first fine that Poulin has been assessed in her PWHL career.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

