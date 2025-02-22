Montréal Victoire Activate Dominika Lásková

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Saturday that the team has activated defender Dominika Lásková from long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The 28-year-old Czech defender, chosen by Montréal in the fourth round of the inaugural PWHL Draft, suffered a knee injury during the 2024 season and played in just seven games.

"Dominika has worked hard to return to the game after suffering a major injury in order become available to contribute to our team's progression," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

Montréal has also placed forward Alexandra Labelle on LTIR for an upper-body injury sustained during Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

For today's game in Ottawa, Victoire defender Erin Ambrose will be out of the lineup due to illness, while forward Lina Ljungblom returns to the lineup after missing last game.

