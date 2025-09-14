Monterey Bay FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Kyle Edwards scored a pair of goals while Jack Panayotou and Sebastian Anderson also found the net with outstanding finishes to lead Hartford Athletic to a 4-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium, earning the side's sixth win in the past seven games across all competitions.







