Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Tristan Trager scored a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer as Monterey Bay F.C. earned a 2-2 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Cardinale Stadium after the Rowdies had taken a second-half lead through goals by Cal Jennings and Manuel Arteaga.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.