Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tristan Trager scored a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer as Monterey Bay F.C. earned a 2-2 draw against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Cardinale Stadium after the Rowdies had taken a second-half lead through goals by Cal Jennings and Manuel Arteaga.
