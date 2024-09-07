Monterey Bay F.C. vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Luis Solignac scored the only goal from the penalty spot as San Antonio FC took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Cardinale for just its second road win of the season as SAFC moved within two points of the playoffs positions in the Western Conference.

