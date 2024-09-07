Sports stats



Monterey Bay FC

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

September 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video


Luis Solignac scored the only goal from the penalty spot as San Antonio FC took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Cardinale for just its second road win of the season as SAFC moved within two points of the playoffs positions in the Western Conference.
Check out the Monterey Bay FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central