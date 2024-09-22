Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Colin Shutler posted a six-save shutout for Orange County SC to hold Monterey Bay F.C. at bay in a scoreless draw at Cardinale Stadium.
