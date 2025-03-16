Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
March 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Mayele Malongo, Ilijah Paul and Anton Søjberg scored second-half goals to lead Monterey Bay FC to a 3-2 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday night, earning the hosts their first win of the season.
