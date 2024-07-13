Monterey Bay F.C. vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Johan Peñaranda saved a penalty kick in second half stoppage time to preserve a scoreless draw for FC Tulsa on the road against Monterey Bay F.C. as the sides shared the points at Cardinale Stadium.
