Monterey Bay F.C. vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Johan Peñaranda saved a penalty kick in second half stoppage time to preserve a scoreless draw for FC Tulsa on the road against Monterey Bay F.C. as the sides shared the points at Cardinale Stadium.

