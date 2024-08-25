Monterey Bay F.C. vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay F.C. continued to wait for its first win under new Head Coach Jordan Stewart as goalkeeper Antony Siaha recorded a six-save shutout in a scoreless draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Cardinale Stadium as MBFC slid out of the playoff positions in the West.
