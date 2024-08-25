Monterey Bay F.C. vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Monterey Bay F.C. continued to wait for its first win under new Head Coach Jordan Stewart as goalkeeper Antony Siaha recorded a six-save shutout in a scoreless draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Cardinale Stadium as MBFC slid out of the playoff positions in the West.

