Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Zach Zandi's finish five minutes into the second half sent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Cardinale Stadium.

