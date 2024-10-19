Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Zach Zandi's finish five minutes into the second half sent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Cardinale Stadium.
