Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Goals either side of halftime by Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Stefano Pinho led Birmingham Legion FC to a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Cardinale Stadium, moving Legion's undefeated streak to four games.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.