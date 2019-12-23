Monsters Weekly: December 23, 2019

The Cleveland Monsters headed into the Holiday Break on a high note following their 3-2 road victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday. The Monsters scored three unanswered goals in the second period to mount a comeback following an one-goal first-period deficit and maintained the lead for the duration of the game. Defenseman Adam Clendening notched two assists in the win while forward Stefan Matteau recorded two points, an assist and a third-period shorthanded game-winning goal. Additionally, captain Nathan Gerbe picked up his team-leading 11th power-play point with a goal (his team-best eighth of the year), while forward Brett Gallant notched his first tally of the year in the win.

- The Cleveland Monsters will close out 2019 as the proud hosts of Stanley Cup® for the Monday, December 30th special noon start time game against the Charlotte Checkers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Cup in the atrium of the FieldHouse beginning when doors open at 11 a.m. until the end of the game's second intermission. Additional photo opportunities will be made available pregame for Monsters Hockey Club Members and media.

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

