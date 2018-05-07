Monsters to Join AHL's Eastern Conference for 2018-19 Season

CLEVELAND - American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews announced that the league's Board of Governors, which convened for its Spring Meeting today in Chicago, Ill., has approved the following division alignment for the 2018-19 AHL season (National Hockey League affiliations in parentheses):

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers (New York Islanders)

Charlotte Checkers (Carolina Hurricanes)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida Panthers)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

North Division

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

Binghamton Devils (New Jersey Devils)

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)Belleville

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Utica Comets (Vancouver Canucks)

Western Conference

Central Division

Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights)

Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)

Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)

Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)

San Antonio Rampage (St. Louis Blues)

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Pacific Division

Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)

Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames)

Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes)

Changes from the 2017-18 season include:

Cleveland moving from the Western Conference's Central Division to the Eastern Conference's North Division

Colorado joining the AHL as its 31st active team and playing in the Pacific Division

San Antonio and Texas moving from the Pacific Division to the Central Division

The playing schedule for the 2018-19 regular season, which begins Oct. 5, will be announced this summer.

