Monsters Sign Forward Trent Vogelhuber to PTO Contract

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Trent Vogelhuber to a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) contract.

A 6'0", 195 lb. right-handed native of Dublin, OH, Vogelhuber, 30, posted 4-10-14 in 74 appearances for the AHL's San Antonio Rampage over the last two seasons along with 34 penalty minutes and a -9 rating. During the Monsters' Calder Cup championship season in 2015-16, Vogelhuber posted 11-16-27 in 70 appearances with 65 penalty minutes and a +13 rating. Prior to his time in Cleveland, Vogelhuber spent parts of four seasons with the Springfield Falcons from 2011-15, posting 13-19-32 with 92 penalty minutes and a +4 rating spanning 123 appearances for the Falcons, while also spending time with the ECHL's Evansville Icemen during the 2012-13 season, delivering 6-10-16, 20 penalty minutes, and a +3 rating in 34 games played.

Prior to his professional career, Vogelhuber contributed 21-30-51 with 123 penalty minutes in 149 NCAA appearances for Miami (OH) University spanning four seasons from 2008-12.

