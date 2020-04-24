Monsters Sign Forward Adam Helewka to AHL Contract

April 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the club signed forward Adam Helewka to an AHL contract. Last season, Helewka posted 6-10-16 with 16 penalty minutes and an even rating in 38 SHL appearances for Linkoping HC and added 1-2-3 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in eight KHL appearances for Barys Nur-Sultan.

A 6'2", 194 lb. left-shooting native Burnaby, BC, Helewka, 24, was originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 189 AHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19 for the San Jose Barracuda, Tucson RoadRunners and Milwaukee Admirals, Helewka posted 44-74-118 with 79 penalty minutes and a -9 rating. Helewka also appeared in two games for the ECHL's Allen Americans during the 2016-17 season.

Prior to his professional career, Helewka posted 119-119-238 with 160 penalty minutes and a +56 rating in 244 appearances for the WHL's Spokane Chiefs and Red Deer Rebels spanning four seasons from 2012-16.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.