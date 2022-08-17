Monsters Reveal 'UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Night' as Final Starting Lineup Promotion

August 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team will host University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, April 1, as the final reveal of the 2022-23 Starting Lineup of promotions.

"University Hospitals is proud to be the medical partner for the Cleveland Monsters. We have a long history with the organization, and are excited to work with the Monsters in supporting our patients at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital," says Patti DePompei, RN, MSN, President, UH Rainbow Babies & Children's and UH MacDonald Women's hospitals and Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation. "We are thankful for our generous community, and look forward to a night of joyful memories for our patients and their families."

The UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night will include moments of recognition for the children who have become a part of the Rainbow family and the hardworking staff in the unit. The Monsters will be wearing specialty jerseys for the night with the design being unveiled at a later date.

"We are excited to be able to bring our UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night to life this season," said Monsters Vice President of Marketing and Communications Ben Adams. "The Monsters have a longstanding relationship with University Hospitals. Our team always appreciates the opportunity to connect with patients at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's through hospital visits and other initiatives. This night will give us a great platform to recognize the amazing team of medical professionals at Rainbow, connect with patients, and tell their inspiring stories."

The relationship between the team and University Hospitals has continued to grow since the hospital was named the Official Health Care Partner of the Cleveland Monsters in November of 2019. As the Official Health Care Partner of the Monsters, University Hospitals provides a complete team of physician specialists covering every aspect of the team's health care needs. University Hospitals is also presenting partner of the Monsters Learn to Play partnership program, a reflection of their commitment to providing world class care for athletes from pee-wee to pro.

The Monsters gave fans the earliest-ever look at the excitement to come through their 2022-23 Starting Lineup of Guaranteed games and promotions. The complete 2022-23 Promotional Schedule and single game tickets on sale will be announced at a later date.

The complete 2022-23 Starting Lineup included:

Starting Lineup 1 Friday, October 14 Opening Night

Starting Lineup 2 Friday, November 25 Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Starting Lineup 3 Saturday, January 28 Cleveland Rocks Night

Starting Lineup 4 Friday, February 24 Cleveland Lumberjacks Night

Starting Lineup 5 Saturday, March 28 Denzel Ward Bobblehead Night

Starting Lineup 6 Saturday, April 1 UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.