Monsters Launch Digital Fan Salute Week Presented by Rascal House

May 15, 2020





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the team will celebrate Fan Salute Week presented by Rascal House from Monday, May 18, to Friday, May 22, to show appreciation for Monsters fans' unwavering support. Throughout the 2019-20 season, the Monsters hosted an American Hockey League-best 280,308 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fan Salute Week, celebrating the best fans in the AHL, will be held via the Monsters official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages as well as clevelandmonsters.com and the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals.

The highlight of Fan Salute Week will be a digital adaptation of the "Jersey off the Players' Backs" ceremony that has become a fan-favorite tradition at the Monsters' annual Fan Salute Night. Fans will be able to enter to win one of 15 select Monsters game-worn jerseys with three winners being announced each day of Fan Salute. Daily announcements will be accompanied by special video appearances by several Monsters players to help name select winners. Any fan who attended a game during the 2019-20 season will be contacted via email on Monday, May 18, with a link to register to win. Registrants need only apply once to be eligible for each subsequent drawing with winners being selected at random. Registration will open Monday, May 18, and continue through Friday, May 22, at clevelandmonsters.com/fansaluteweek. No purchase is necessary to win or enter, and any fan may enter once through the online entry form.

Additionally, raffle items including signed pucks and photos, as well as a team signed jersey and stick, will be given away through the Monsters Mobile App's Auction tab, powered by DASH. Fans can choose to purchase from two tiers of raffle tickets with all funds raised via the Monsters Community Foundation being granted to the University Hospitals COVID-19 Caregiver Support Fund. All raffles will run through Fan Salute Week beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST on Monday and ending at 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday.

"Fan Salute Week is our chance to say, 'thank you' to our amazing fans who supported us throughout the season," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Friday. "In these unprecedented times, their support of the Monsters has been unwavering, and we are excited to continue the tradition of saluting the best fans in the American Hockey League through our digital channels."

Each day of the Fan Salute will also involve additional activations including new activity books, customized jersey wallpapers and the chance to receive digital autographs from select Monsters players. The Monsters will also be sharing some of the team's favorite photos and videos of fans from the 2019-20 season.

