Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 11, 2018

June 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday the team's Summer Tour schedule for the week of June 11, 2018, featuring stops at Eton Explorers in Woodmere, tomorrow at 11:00 am, Legacy Village in Lyndhurst on Wednesday at 10:30 am, as well as a visit to Euclid Wind Fest on Saturday, June 16th at 3:00 pm.

The Monsters' annual Summer Tour, long a staple of the team's offseason calendar, is one of the organization's foremost annual grassroots marketing initiatives and will feature stops at approximately 30 Northeast Ohio community events from May to September. The fan-interactive hockey tour will feature the Monsters' slap shot inflatable, a new 'Skee-Puck' interactive game, temporary tattoos, spray hair paint, Monsters fan giveaways, synthetic ice shots on goal, and more! Additionally, fans can expect special appearances throughout the Summer Tour from Monsters mascot Sully and the Monsters Hockey Girls.

Please see below for more details on this weekend's Summer Tour stops:

What: Eton Explorers

When: Tuesday, June 12th

11:00am-1:00pm

Where: Eton Chagrin Blvd.

28601 Chagrin Blvd.

Woodmere, OH 44122

What: Little Legacy

When: Wednesday, June 13th

10:30am-12:00pm

Where: Legacy Village

25001 Cedar Rd.

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

What: Euclid Wind Fest

When: Saturday, June 16th

3:00pm-8:00pm

Where: Sims Park

23131 Lakeshore Blvd.

Euclid, OH 44123

Full details on the 2018 Monsters Summer Tour, including an updated list of dates and events, can be found at www.clevelandmonsters.com/summertour.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.