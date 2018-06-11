Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 11, 2018
June 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday the team's Summer Tour schedule for the week of June 11, 2018, featuring stops at Eton Explorers in Woodmere, tomorrow at 11:00 am, Legacy Village in Lyndhurst on Wednesday at 10:30 am, as well as a visit to Euclid Wind Fest on Saturday, June 16th at 3:00 pm.
The Monsters' annual Summer Tour, long a staple of the team's offseason calendar, is one of the organization's foremost annual grassroots marketing initiatives and will feature stops at approximately 30 Northeast Ohio community events from May to September. The fan-interactive hockey tour will feature the Monsters' slap shot inflatable, a new 'Skee-Puck' interactive game, temporary tattoos, spray hair paint, Monsters fan giveaways, synthetic ice shots on goal, and more! Additionally, fans can expect special appearances throughout the Summer Tour from Monsters mascot Sully and the Monsters Hockey Girls.
Please see below for more details on this weekend's Summer Tour stops:
What: Eton Explorers
When: Tuesday, June 12th
11:00am-1:00pm
Where: Eton Chagrin Blvd.
28601 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere, OH 44122
What: Little Legacy
When: Wednesday, June 13th
10:30am-12:00pm
Where: Legacy Village
25001 Cedar Rd.
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
What: Euclid Wind Fest
When: Saturday, June 16th
3:00pm-8:00pm
Where: Sims Park
23131 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid, OH 44123
Full details on the 2018 Monsters Summer Tour, including an updated list of dates and events, can be found at www.clevelandmonsters.com/summertour.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2018
- Multi Grammy-Award Winners Alabama to Hit the Adirondack Bank Center on November 10 - Utica Comets
- What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 8 - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 11, 2018 - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Release Additional Seating for Calder Cup Finals - Toronto Marlies
- Penguins Announce Front Office Changes - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack's Summer "Hockey in the Streets" Faces off June 18 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 11, 2018
- Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 4, 2018
- Monsters Announce 2018 Summer Street Hockey Series as a Part of the Team's "Grow the Game" Initiative
- Cleveland Monsters to "Grow the Game" Alongside Newly Announced 2018-19 Certified Learn to Play Programs
- Monsters Announce 2018-19 Regular-Season Schedule