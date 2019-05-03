Monsters Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies

May 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





TORONTO - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell in overtime on Friday against the Toronto Marlies in Game 2 of the team's best-of-seven North Division Final series at Coca-Cola Coliseum by a final score of 4-3. With the loss, the Monsters trail the Marlies 2-0 with Game 3 of the series looming at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday in Cleveland.

Toronto struck first in the opening period when Chris Mueller scored on the man-advantage at 7:42 before the Marlies went on to double the lead with Joseph Duszak's tally at 9:29. Sonny Milano brought it to a one-goal game for Cleveland at 17:58 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Dan DeSalvo.

DeSalvo tied the game for the Monsters 3:15 into the middle frame with Milano and Simpson picking up the assists, but the Marlies took a 3-2 lead at 18:23 courtesy of Egor Korshkov's goal.

Cleveland's Ryan Collins evened the game once again just 40 seconds into the third period off assists from DeSalvo and Milano to force overtime, but Michael Carcone scored for Toronto 1:13 into the extra frame to bring the final score to 4-3.

Monsters goaltender Brad Thiessen fell to 3-3 in the postseason despite stopping 22 shots on Wednesday while Marlies backstop Kasimir Kaskisuo improved to 5-0 in the playoffs following a 35-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 3 of the team's North Division Finals series vs. the Marlies at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday with full coverage underway at 3:00 p.m. EST on the NHL Network, Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.