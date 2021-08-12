Monsters Broadcaster Tony Brown Receives James H. Ellery Memorial Award

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the American Hockey League has named Monsters play-by-play announcer and Senior Manager of Broadcasting and Team Communications, Tony Brown, as the recipient of the James H. Ellery Memorial Award. The James H. Ellery Memorial Award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding media coverage of the AHL. It was first presented in 1964-65 and honors the late Jim Ellery, who served the AHL for 17 years as league secretary and publicity director until his death in 1964.

Joining the club prior to the 2015-16 season, Brown has served as the "Voice of the Monsters" across Northeast Ohio on FOX Sports 1350 AM "The Gambler", Bally Sports Great Lakes and AHLTV. In an extra effort to provide content and keep fans connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown collaborated with Rock Entertainment Group's FieldHouse Creative team to conceive, produce, write and host one of the AHL's only monthly cable TV shows, Monsters OT presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine.

"We are proud of all the work Tony has done, especially helping to expand our reach this past year," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. "With the creation of our new 'Monsters OT' television show, Tony has continued to help us find unique and creative ways to reach our fanbase and introduce a wider audience to the world of Monsters hockey. We have always recognized Tony for the talent he is, and it is amazing to see him receive additional recognition with this award."

Amid unprecedented times last season, Brown continued to go above and beyond to provide fans with daily coverage of the team. With travel and broadcasting restrictions, plus social distancing protocols in place, Brown volunteered to drive a team vehicle unaccompanied for nearly 5,000 miles throughout the season to ensure Monsters fans had access to the high-quality audio coverage they rely on for all home and road games. Brown has also helped concieve and execute creative digital and in-arena segments like "Between Two Goals" and "Two For Talking" during his six seasons with the club.

With over 400 games under his belt as Cleveland's broadcast voice, Brown enters his 11th year calling hockey games in 2021-22 during a career featuring stops with the ECHL's Indy Fuel (2014-15), the USHL's Omaha Lancers (2013-14), and the NAHL's Odessa Jackalopes (2011-13) following his graduation in 2010 from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Brown resides in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, with his wife Katie, their infant son Dylan, and their cat, Frankie.

