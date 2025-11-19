Monique Akoa Makani Shows off Elite Handles at No. 6: WNBA Rookies Week
Published on November 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
No. 6 is pure PLAYMAKING from Monique Akoa Makani
Crossover. Behind the back. Threads the dime through traffic for the lay.
#WNBARookiesWeek
