Monique Akoa Makani Is Made for this
Published on October 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Monique Akoa Makani is made for this moment
From France to the Finals, the rookie continues to power the ¬â¹ ¬â¹Phoenix Mercury in their chase for the trophy.
Don't miss her in action tomorrow for Game 2 of the #WNBAFinals presented by @youtubetv at 3pm/ET on ABC!
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
