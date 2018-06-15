Monday's Wolf Pack "Hockey in the Streets" Appearance Rescheduled

HARTFORD: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and Hartford Wolf Pack, today announced that the Wolf Pack's "Hockey in the Streets" date that had been set for this Monday, June 18 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 18.

One of seven Hockey in the Streets appearances this summer, that event takes place at the Connecticut National Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, CT. Children of CT National Guard personnel will be in Hockey in the Streets action from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM on July 18. The AASF is located at 155 Light Lane, Windsor Locks, CT.

The remainder of the Wolf Pack's Hockey in the Streets schedule remains unchanged, with Hockey in the Streets traveling to the Channel 3 Kids Camp in Andover, CT Wednesday, June 27, from 1:00-4:00 PM, and appearing at Camp Courant in Farmington, CT for three straight Thursdays, July 5, July 12 and July 19. Those sessions will run from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, and On Saturday, August 4, Hockey in the Streets will visit the Bear Creek Campground at Lake Compounce in Bristol, CT (186 Enterprise Dr.), from 12 noon to 3:00 PM. The schedule concludes with an appearance Wednesday, August 22 at the CT National Guard Armory in Southington, CT (590 Woodruff St.), where Hockey in the Streets will be in action from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM.

Hockey in the Streets involves Wolf Pack staff and the Wolf Pack's iconic mascot, Sonar, playing outdoor ball hockey with groups of Connecticut boys and girls, many of whom will be experiencing the excitement, healthy competition and enjoyable exercise of the game of hockey for the first time. The Wolf Pack provides goal nets, balls and sticks, plus a healthy measure of positive encouragement, for the asphalt action.

For information about bringing Hockey in the Streets to your youth-oriented camp or event, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728 or frank_berrian@comcastspectacor.com.

