Monday's Utica-Rochester Game Postponed

Utica, NY - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, at Rochester (AHL Game #407) has been postponed.

The Comets organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

The Comets are back in action on the road against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday at 6:05 PM. The Comets next home game takes place on New Year's Eve, December 31st with a 5:00 PM puck drop inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

