Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game Postponed
December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls vs. the Ontario Reign game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 has been postponed. Information on the rescheduled game and ticketing details will be communicated in the following days.
Per the American Hockey League:
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, their game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, vs. Ontario (AHL Game #408) has been postponed.
The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2021
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Utica-Rochester Game - AHL
- December 27 Reign Game at San Diego Postponed - Ontario Reign
- Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game Postponed - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game - AHL
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Daniil Tarasov from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Monday's Game at Cleveland Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Recall Yetman, LeGuerrier and Morris from Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game - AHL
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.