Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game Postponed

December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls vs. the Ontario Reign game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 has been postponed. Information on the rescheduled game and ticketing details will be communicated in the following days.

Per the American Hockey League:

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, their game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, vs. Ontario (AHL Game #408) has been postponed.

The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

