Monday's Game Postponed, Series Shifted to ERAU
June 18, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, FL- The Daytona Tortugas game against the Palm Beach Cardinals Monday night was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Daytona's series with the Palm Beach Cardinals will now be shifted to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, a nearby university, for the next two days. Monday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday night, beginning at 6 PM. The two games will be seven innings in length, separated by a 30-minute intermission.
Wednesday's game will now be at 6:30 PM at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University as well, wrapping up the first half of the 2018 Florida State League season.
The Tortugas magic number to clinch the North remains at three. Daytona's series with the Palm Beach Cardinals will still be carried on the Daytona Tortugas Radio Network. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6 PM, with coverage beginning at 5:45 PM with the Metcare Pregame show on AM 1230, AM 1490 and FM 106.9 WSBB.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2018
- Williams Belts 4th Homer in 3-2 Loss - Clearwater Threshers
- Miracle Win Opener On Jaylin Davis Walk-Off - Fort Myers Miracle
- Fire Frogs Play Spoiler against Hammerheads on Monday Night - Florida Fire Frogs
- Blue Jays Take 2 from Mets - St. Lucie Mets
- Monday's Game Postponed, Series Shifted to ERAU - Daytona Tortugas
- Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: June 18, 2018 - Florida Fire Frogs
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa to Partner with Tampa Tarpons - Tampa Tarpons
- Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at Fort Myers - Tampa Tarpons
- Exciting Homestand Promotions Set - Florida Fire Frogs
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to Host 2019 Florida State League All-Star Game - Palm Beach Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.