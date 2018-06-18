Monday's Game Postponed, Series Shifted to ERAU

June 18, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, FL- The Daytona Tortugas game against the Palm Beach Cardinals Monday night was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona's series with the Palm Beach Cardinals will now be shifted to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, a nearby university, for the next two days. Monday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday night, beginning at 6 PM. The two games will be seven innings in length, separated by a 30-minute intermission.

Wednesday's game will now be at 6:30 PM at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University as well, wrapping up the first half of the 2018 Florida State League season.

The Tortugas magic number to clinch the North remains at three. Daytona's series with the Palm Beach Cardinals will still be carried on the Daytona Tortugas Radio Network. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6 PM, with coverage beginning at 5:45 PM with the Metcare Pregame show on AM 1230, AM 1490 and FM 106.9 WSBB.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.