Monday's Game at Cleveland Postponed
December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Sunday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' away game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 against the Cleveland Monsters has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Monsters. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
The Griffins will return to action this Friday, Dec. 31 when they host the Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m. for the 24th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Fans can also watch the game via AHLTV or tune in to 96.1 TheGame .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2021
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Utica-Rochester Game - AHL
- December 27 Reign Game at San Diego Postponed - Ontario Reign
- Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game Postponed - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game - AHL
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Daniil Tarasov from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Monday's Game at Cleveland Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Recall Yetman, LeGuerrier and Morris from Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game - AHL
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.