Monday's Game at Cleveland Postponed

December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Sunday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' away game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 against the Cleveland Monsters has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Monsters. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

The Griffins will return to action this Friday, Dec. 31 when they host the Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m. for the 24th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Fans can also watch the game via AHLTV or tune in to 96.1 TheGame .

