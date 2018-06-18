Monday's Fisher Cats - Rumble Ponies Game Postponed

ERIE, PA - Monday's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) and Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up Tuesday night as part of a doubleheader; first pitch of game one tomorrow is set for 4:35 p.m. ET

Coverage for the doubleheader will begin at 4:15 p.m. on the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The 'Cats return to Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Friday, June 22 for a seven-game homestand. Tickets are still available at nhfishercats.com.

