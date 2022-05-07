Monday's Exhibition Game Has Been Cancelled

FARGO, N.D. â - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have announced that the exhibition game with the California Dogecoin has been cancelled due to the forecasted rain and thunderstorms from Sunday, May 8, to Monday May 9. Team officials made this decision now instead of Monday due to the high number of out-of-town schools who were planning to travel to Newman Outdoor Field on Monday morning as well as the visiting team.

Any tickets and meal vouchers purchased for Monday's exhibition game can be exchanged at the RedHawks Ticket Office for any 2022 regular season home game. This exhibition game will not be re-scheduled.

The RedHawks ask that all school administrators and teachers who were bringing their classes to the game on Monday check their email for information was sent out earlier this afternoon.

The 2022 American Association Season will start on Friday, May 13, with the RedHawks traveling north of the border to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park. After a three-game series in Winnipeg, the RedHawks head to the Kansas City Monarchs and Cleburne Railroaders before coming home to take on the Milwaukee Milkmen at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, May 24, at 6:30pm.

