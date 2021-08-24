Monday Mayhem: Rainiers Mimic Mariners with Late-Innings Rally

West Sacramento, CA - Tacoma shortstop Donovan Walton went 4-for-5 on Monday night at Sutter Health Park (his second four-hit game of 2021), and has 25 hits in his last 59 official at-bats. Walton's huge night helped drive the Rainiers (54-41) to a seesaw 6-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats (40-54), which included separate rallies in the eighth and ninth innings to tie and win it.

Tacoma is 36-16 this season when scoring first, and did so on Monday with a Sam Travis (3-for-5) solo homer in the second inning, a liner to left field. Marcus Wilson (double) and Eric Filia (10-pitch walk) immediately followed by reaching base, and were doubled home by Walton for a 3-0 Rainiers advantage. It was 3-1 after two innings, with a Chadwick Tromp sac fly for Sacramento.

Trailing 3-1 in the fourth however, the River Cats surged ahead for the first time with singles from Will Toffey (RBI) and Mauricio Dubon (2 RBI), for a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Travis led off with his second hit, a single, and moved to second base on a Wilson walk. Filia then roped his second hit, an RBI single to center scoring Travis to tie the game.

On the first pitch of the ninth inning, Taylor Trammell blasted his 10th Triple-A home run this season to right-center, for the second and final Tacoma lead of the night. Filia's third hit followed shortly thereafter, a two-out RBI single to left field that scored Brian O'Keefe for the game's final run. O'Keefe followed the Trammell homer with a single of his own.

In a bullpen game for each side (scheduled Tacoma starter Logan Verrett was scratched shortly before first pitch), RHP Jimmy Yacabonis spun the best outing for the Rainiers, tossing a scoreless sixth and seventh to keep Tacoma in it, with four strikeouts (1 H, 0 BB). Tacoma bested a barrage of six Sacramento relievers, before southpaw Aaron Fletcher caged the Cats with two scoreless innings to end the game (2 K).

The Rainiers will next be in action on Tuesday night, to close the series with a 7:05 PT first pitch at Sacramento. RHP Darren McCaughan is slated to start for Tacoma.

