Monarchs Walked off in 16-Inning Game 1

ROSEMONT, Ill. - A 16-inning battle ended in a walk-off loss for the Kansas City Monarchs in Game 1 of the Wolff Cup Finals.

Cody Bohanek hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 16th to win the game 3-2 at Impact Field.

Jacob Robson and Chris Herrmann homered for the Monarchs for their only two runs of the game. There were 15 total pitchers that appeared in the ballgame across the 16 innings of play.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Monarchs got on the board in the top of the third. Robson's solo shot made it 1-0 Monarchs after three.

The Dogs tied it up in the bottom of the fourth. They manufactured a run thanks to a Josh Altmann bunt single and Matt Bottcher fielder's choice to make it 1-1 after four.

Chicago scraped across their second run of the game in the fifth. A sacrifice fly from Johnni Turbo put the Dogs up 2-1 after five.

The bullpens took over from there until Herrmann's solo blast in the top of the ninth. It was 2-2 heading into extra innings.

After seven more innings of free baseball, the Dogs ended it in the bottom of the 16th. Former Monarch Dylan Rosa singled with two outs. He found his way to second after a Botcher single. Bohanek became the Dogs' hero with his walk off single to win the game 3-2 after 16 innings.

Chicago reliever Bryan Warzek got the win and Monarchs reliever Bubby Rossman got the loss.

The Monarchs continue the Miles Wolff Cup Finals against the Dogs. Game 2 is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Impact Field in Chicago. Zac Grotz will be on the mound for KC.

