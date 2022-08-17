Monarchs Top Goldeyes in Winnipeg

August 17, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (46-36) lost 7-3 to the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.

The Monarchs (51-31) took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With runners on first and second and no outs, Kevin Santa's sacrifice bunt resulted in a throwing error by Goldeyes' starting pitcher Alex Hart that allowed Matt Adams to score from second base with the game's first run. Giovanni Brusa and Alexis Olmeda followed with back-to-back RBI singles. Brusa scored the fourth run of the inning on a second Goldeyes' error.

Adams led off the top of the fifth with a home run to right to extend the Monarchs' lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jacob Rhinesmith drew a one-out walk. Logan Hill followed with a mammoth home run to left that put the Goldeyes on the board at 5-2 Kansas City.

The Goldeyes closed within 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Eric Rivera scored from third on a two-out, dropped third strike.

Kansas City re-extended the lead to 7-3 in the top of the ninth when Adams reached on an error with the bases loaded and no outs that allowed both Mallex Smith and Darnell Sweeney to score.

Monarchs' starter Brock Gilliam (6-2) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits in six innings. Gilliam walked three and struck out three.

Hart (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits in four innings. Hart walked three and struck out three.

Max Murphy's nine-game hitting streak came to an end.

The series concludes Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.