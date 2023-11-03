Monarchs Named Attraction of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Fresh off of a thrilling run to the championship this summer, the Kansas City Monarchs have a new addition to their trophy case.

The professional baseball club has won the Greater Kansas City Attractions Association's Attraction of the Year Award. The Monarchs are the first sports team to win the prestigious honor.

The award honors an attraction that has an impact on and demonstrates excellence in advancing the goals, objectives and spirit of the tourism and hospitality industry. Past award winners include Union Station Kansas City, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

2023 was the Monarchs' 20th season of pro baseball in Kansas City, Kansas. Originally known as the Kansas City T-Bones, they changed their name to the Monarchs ahead of the 2021 season in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The Monarchs are the reigning champions of the American Association of Professional Baseball. The Monarchs clinched their third title in five seasons with a walk-off win on September 20, 2023.

The Monarchs have played at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas since arriving in KC. The state-of-the-art facility is located in the Village West area of Kansas City which also includes the busiest retail shopping district in KC, Children's Mercy Park (home to Sporting Kansas City of MLS), and the Kansas Speedway. The ballpark has 5,600 fixed seats and can hold thousands more for concerts and special events.

The Monarchs will defend their title in 2024, with the season getting underway in May.

