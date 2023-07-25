Monarchs Fall Short in Home Run Battle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A three-homer day from Todd Lott powered the Kane County Cougars to an 8-7 victory over the Kansas City Monarchs Tuesday afternoon at Legends Field.

The two teams hit a combined eight home runs, four from each side. All four Cougar home runs were two-run blasts, including Lott's three.

All four Monarchs homers were solo shots. Micker Adolfo, Justin Wylie, Jacob Robson and Gavin Collins all went yard for Kansas City.

The first-place Monarchs (38-24) have played four straight one-run games, going 1-3 over the stretch. They'll look to even the series with Kane County Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Kane County jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on homers from Armond Upshaw and Lott. The Monarchs got solo homers from Adolfo and Wylie in the second and third, respectively to cut the lead in half.

Brian O'Grady drove Chris Herrmann in with an RBI single to make it 4-3 later in the second.

Robson homered in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score. Wylie knocked an RBI single to give Kansas City their first lead later in the frame.

Kansas City starter Zach Matson allowed Lott's second home run in the top of the fifth to swing the pendulum back to Kane County. Matson allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

The Monarchs tied things up in the sixth. Odubel Herrera singled to lead off the inning and stole second and third. He later scored on a sacrifice fly from Collins.

Lott struck again in the seventh with another two-run homer of Kansas City reliever Miller Hogan, putting Kane County up 8-6.

Collins homered in the eighth to cut the deficit to one, but Cougar closer Daniel Bies worked a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the game.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs continue a three-game series versus the Kane County Cougars. Game two is scheduled for 7 pm Wednesday night.

