Monarchs and Sioux City Postponed by Downpour

August 17, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, KAN. - The series opener between the Monarchs (54-27) and Sioux City Explorers

(42-39) was postponed due to inclement weather on Tuesday, August 17th. As a result, the teams will take part in a double header on Wednesday with the first game beginning at 5:00 p.m. Game 2 will have a first pitch shortly after the conclusion of Game 1.

If fans purchased tickets for tonight's game, they can be exchanged for tomorrow's game or for any

future 2021 regular season home game. To exchange tickets, fans can either call the Box Office tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. at (913) 328-5618 or exchange them in person at the Box Office.

The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can bepurchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.