Momentum Swing for the Argos! McFadden INT & Ungerer TD: CFL

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto shifts the momentum with a huge interception by McFadden which sets up Ungerer's 18-yard touchdown.







