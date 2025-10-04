Momentum Swing for the Argos! McFadden INT & Ungerer TD: CFL
Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Toronto shifts the momentum with a huge interception by McFadden which sets up Ungerer's 18-yard touchdown.
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2025
- Lions Lock up Spot in 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Toronto Argonauts Host 'Future of Football Game' in Partnership with the Buffalo Bills
- Double Blue Sign Trio of Americans
- Argos Hosting John Candy Tribute Game this Saturday, September 13 vs. the Edmonton Elks
- John Candy Tribute Game Saturday
- MLSE and Buffalo Bills Announce Partnership to Engage Canadian Fans and Grow the Game of Football