Mojo to Host NCAA Volleyball Championship Watch Party this Sunday

December 20, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, will host a watch party for the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The Mojo will host the watch party at Union Kitchen & Tap's Pacific Beach location with first serve between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Lousville Cardinals set for 12:00 p.m. PT. Fans in attendance can visit the team's table to for a chance to win Mojo prizes, include ticket and merchandise giveaways. Food and drink specials will be available for all Mojo fans.

All four of the Mojo's selections from the 2024 PVF Draft competed in this year's NCAA Tournament with fourth-round seleciton and San Diego native Leyla Blackwell advancing to the championship semifinals with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, falling in five sets to Penn State.

Blackwell's Huskers squared off with the Wisconsin and Devyn Robinson, San Diego's first-round draft pick, in the regional finals, topping the Badgers in three sets.

Maya Tabron (SMU) and Elise McGhee (Baylor), the Mojo's other two 2024 PVF draft selections, also competed in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the second round of play before falling short of moving on to the regionals.

San Diego opens its 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries. The Mojo will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

