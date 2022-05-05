Mogollon Signs Contract with Seattle Mariners Organization

May 5, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







The beginning of Spring Training in the Garden City is only a few weeks away, and the Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club will begin their run at a 2022 Pioneer League title defense in the process. 2021 was a special season that saw many different contributors. One of the team's biggest strengths would be the pitchers mound as the PaddleHeads would finish first in the league in team ERA, and Strikeouts. Through the entire season, one of their most productive arms would be right-hander Matt Mogollon.

Whether it was out of the bullpen, or taking the ball first as a starter, the Southern California nartive performed consistently well for Missoula appearing in over a third of their total games played (33). Mogollon was given a brief opportunity in affiliated baseball in 2019 only making a handful of appearances in the Arizona Fall League before making his way to the PaddleHeads.

After a strong showing in Missoula, Mogollon will once again have the opportunity to advance in his career after signing a contract with the Seattle Mariners organization.

The former Lancer joins a growing list of former PaddleHeads pitchers that have signed contracts with other Major League organizations in the offseason joining players like 2021 Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year Mark Simon (Vancouver Canadians), and Palmer Wenzel (Ashville Tourists). Mogollon also became the second player with ties to California Baptist University that signed a contract with an affiliated club after playing with Missoula (Andrew Bash).

Mogollon spent most of the 2021 season as one of Missoula's most effective relievers finishing with 81 strikeouts in 75 '..." innings pitched using his wicked breaking ball to keep hitters off balanced.

Mogollon would also show versatility when his number was called to appear as a starting pitcher in the middle of the season when Missoula's pitching staff was short handed due to injury.

Mogollon would make 8 starts to go along with his 25 appearances in the bullpen. The Torrance native would also perform well on the biggest stage pitching 2 shutout innings in game 1 the Pioneer League Championship Series to help Missoula to a win over the Boise Hawks.

Mogollon has spent much of his time in the offseason right here in the Garden City to prepare for the 2022 season. Making this step to the Mariners organization is a monumental one. A

culmination of all the work he put in. But the city of Missoula, and the PaddleHeads organization also made a lasting impression on Mogollon. The 2021 season may have not been what Mogollon was expecting, but it will be a season that he will never forget.

"Everyone in the PaddleHeads front office is fantastic, this is a top class organization," Mogollon said. "I love it here. I didn't expect that I was going to come up here to play, but 2021 was my favorite season of my baseball career. I was able to recapture the love I have for this game.

Moving out here allowed me to become a part of this community which I have embraced immensely. I love this city for what it is."

You may not be able to catch a glimpse of Mogollon training in various different locations as he was doing in the offseason, but it is clear that this city has made a lasting impression on him.

The PaddleHead uniform represents so much more than just a jersey, it represents a life changing experience for him. Mogollon will be missed here in Missoula, but his journey in professional baseball is just getting started.

Catch the 2022 PaddleHeads in action on Opening Night opposite the rival Billings Mustangs on May 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. Visit gopaddleheads.com now to buy single game tickets, or to learn more about the fun events planned throughout the summer at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 5, 2022

Mogollon Signs Contract with Seattle Mariners Organization - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.