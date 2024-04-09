Modesto Takes Opening Series with Seven Home Runs in Game Three

April 9, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - Game three of the opening series went to the Modesto Nuts on Sunday afternoon, as they ran away with the rubber match in a 14-5 win over the Ports.

Stockton struck first in the first with two runs for the second-straight game, this time on a tworun homer from Nate Nankil (1).

A tough-luck triple for the Nuts would tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the second inning. Second baseman Bjay Cooke raced all the way to the right field foul line near where the stands jut out and slid down to a knee to attempt a basket catch a fly ball from catcher Connor Charping, but the ball popped out of his glove allowing two runs to score.

Cooke would help the Ports get the lead right back in the bottom of the inning when he singled with one out, before Cole Conn doubled off the top of the wall in right center to put Stockton back ahead 3-2.

That would be the last time the Ports would lead, however, as Modesto would begin a long-ball barrage the next inning. Colt Emerson and Lazaro Montes each hit monster home runs to right in the third to tie the game and take the lead at 4-3.

An RBI double in the fourth was followed by solo home run from Luis Suisbel and a three-run blast by Jonny Farmelo for a 9-3 Modesto lead. Aidan Smith hit his first of two home runs out to left for an 11-3 lead, before the Ports got a run back in the bottom of the inning for an 11-4 game, but it game on a double play to thwart a big rally.

Smith hit his second home run in the eighth on a solo homer to center to make it 12-4. Nankil would double home Conn in the bottom of the inning for a 12-5 deficit, before Montes doubled home two more runs for the 14-5 final.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Nankil is 5 for 9 to start the season (.556) with a .667 OBP. Conn's hot start has him 7 for 11 (.636) and is tied with Nankil for the team lead in doubles with two.

UP NEXT

The Ports will hit the road for the first time this season for a six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga. Tom Reisinger is scheduled to start game one for the Ports on Tuesday night at 6:30 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

California League Stories from April 9, 2024

