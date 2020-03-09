Modesto Nuts Release Promotional Calendar

MODESTO, CA - CENTRAL VALLEY! Close your eyes for a second, can you hear the crack of a baseball as it hits the bat, smell the fresh cut grass, feel the light heartedness in the crowd as you sing during the seventh inning stretch? It's definitely time to break the mundane and head out to the ballpark! You are NUT gonna believe this. Your Modesto Nuts are ready for another season! Tickets start at only $8.00 and can be purchased online at modestonuts.com starting March 13th!

It's time to get NUTS!

America's favorite pastime commences here at our field on Friday, April 17th for our Opening Day Celebration at 7:05pm against the Lancaster JetHawks. Opening Day will also feature: post-game fireworks, and a King Felix bobblehead giveaway, presented by Major League Barbers.

As single game tickets go on sale, Nuts fans will want to jump on selecting their seats for some of their biggest games of the year:

April 17th: Opening Day King Felix Bobblehead giveaway (first 500) with post-game fireworks!

May 29th: Breast Cancer Awareness Night Fireworks presented by Sutter Central Valley Hospitals with a live Jersey Auction

July 4th: Independence Day Post-Game Fireworks Celebration presented by Valley First Credit Union.

August 8th: Los Alebrijes Carnival Cultural Post-Game Fireworks Night, presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage & Health Plan of San Joaquin. You can expect carnival themed games on our concourse, bring cash as each game will be $1 to participate; proceeds going back to different non-profits. For organizations that would like to participate, please call 209-572-4487.

September 5th: Los Alebrijes Dia Unidos/ Fan Appreciation Night / Jersey Auction presented by Michelob Ultra and Health Plan of San Joaquin.

The Modesto Nuts will have 17 firework shows throughout the 2020 season. Every Friday night, stick around to watch us light up the sky. The Nuts will also have fireworks on July 4th, and each of our Alebrije celebration nights.

Join the Modesto Nuts all season long by purchasing your tickets online at modestonuts.com, stopping by John Thurman Field, or calling the Nuts front office at: 209-572-4487.

